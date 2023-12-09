Suspect in Michigan Avenue armed bank robberies hits 4th branch, FBI says

The FBI said an alleged serial bank robber who has been targeting branches in downtown Chicago struck again at the Michigan and Grand CitiBank Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alleged serial bank robber who has been targeting branches in downtown Chicago has struck again, the FBI said.

The FBI said a man with a gun robbed the CitiBank near Michigan Avenue and Grand Avenue Friday morning.

Investigators believe the same man robbed or attempted to rob other banks along Michigan Avenue each month starting in September.

The first attempted robbery took place on Sept. 19 at 100 South Michigan Avenue. The second attempted robbery took place on Oct. 11 at 180 North Michigan Avenue. Less than a month later, on Nov. 7, the suspect returned to 180 North Michigan Avenue and successfully robbed the bank, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build and a black and gray goatee, wearing a red/orange hooded jacket, a blue and yellow "Michigan" zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie cap and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information contact FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700 or go to tips.fbi.gov to report a tip, including anonymously.

