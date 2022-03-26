West Loop Wine and Spirits Festival happening this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 5th annual West Loop Festival of Spirits & Wine returns to Plumbers Hall this weekend.
Gourmet Expos' two-day only event will bring various wineries and distilleries under one roof-with tastings, bottles available for purchase and one-on-one conversations with brand representatives on site. Showcasing dozens of local, national and international producers of fine spirits and wines, the festival also features renowned purveyors of artisanal chocolates and specialty treats, with live music.
The West Loop Festival of Sprits & Wine takes place at the Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium at Plumbers Hall (1340 W. Washington Blvd.) on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Andrew Macker of the Copple Fiddle Distillery in Lake Zurich said it's a thrill to be back.
"It's so much fun to share our spirits and friends' spirits and great chocolates and get people out to enjoy themselves again, " said Macker.
Ticket packages start at $45, this year, the festival is pairing with Voice of Care and 100% of the spirits and wine tastings and sales net proceeds will benefit Voice of Care's mission to embrace, empower and engage people who experience disabilities and their families.
