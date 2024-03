Fire breaks out at South Side home of Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner, sources say

A fire broke out Thursday at the South Side home of Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney in Morgan Park, sources said.

A fire broke out Thursday at the South Side home of Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney in Morgan Park, sources said.

A fire broke out Thursday at the South Side home of Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney in Morgan Park, sources said.

A fire broke out Thursday at the South Side home of Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney in Morgan Park, sources said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out Thursday at a home on the city's Far South Side.

The fire was at a house near 114th Street near South Western Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The home belongs to CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney, ABC7 was told. His 15-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been put out, the Chicago Fire Department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.