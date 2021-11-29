fire death

1 found dead, 3 hurt, including young boy, in Clearing fire, CFD says

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

1 found dead, 3 hurt in Clearing fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured, including a young boy, and a grandmother was found dead in a fire in Chicago's Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago fire officials said.

RELATED: Chicago fire leaves man dead, 2 siblings injured on South Side

The fire broke out about 6:05 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 5700-block of West 64th Street, CFD and Chicago police said.



A 60-year-old woman, who neighbors identified as Sue, was found dead in a first-floor bedroom when fire crews arrived. A 63-year-old man was in good condition, a 34-year-old woman was in fair condition and a 7-year-old boy was in serious condition, officials said.

The three survivors, Sue's husband, daughter and grandson, had managed to get out of the building.

Neighbor Renaldo Vera said he was asleep when the fire began, but once he heard his dog barking he woke up to a lot of commotion.

"I heard people and heard the window break. I screamed out the window 'are you OK?' She said 'no,'" Vera said. "I ran downstairs and ran across to where they're at. The grandfather started breaking the windows; I started helping him out, getting the little boy out. Anybody would have done the same."

WATCH: Chicago fire official gives latest on fatal Clearing fire



EMBED More News Videos

1 person was found dead and 3 were hurt, including a young boy, in a Chicago fire on 64th Street in Clearing Monday, CFD says.



It was a heroic act that is giving those three people a chance to live Monday morning, as they're treated at nearby hospitals.

"We see each other all the time when I'm out. We are very close in this community," Vera said.

Other neighbors are struggling to wrap their heads around what happened.

Jessica D. said the blaze claimed the life of her long-time friend, Sue.

"We have kids the same age. My daughter is one year older than her daughter is. We've been together for quite a few years, helping each other whenever it's needed," she said.

The two lived next to each other for the last 30 years, often competing on growing a better garden and making a lifetime of memories.

"I still don't believe that she's gone. I still don't believe she's gone," Jessica said.

The man and boy were taken to Loyola hospital and the woman was taken to Christ hospital, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials continued to investigate the cause of the blaze later Monday morning as smoke could still be seen coming from the building. There was visible damage to the home.

They said there were working smoke detectors in the home, but CFD still planned to pass out smoke alarms and safety information in the area at 10 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoclearingfatal firefiredeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE DEATH
East St. Louis woman indicted in deadly fire that killed 5 kids
1 found dead after Libertyville fire: police
Joliet house fire sparked by lightning kills veteran, 85
Woman, 40, found dead after West Englewood fire: CPD
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Evanston
US travel restrictions take effect due to Omicron variant
26 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
CPD seeking men wanted for kidnapping girl near West Side high school
Jussie Smollett trial begins with jury selection Monday
'Dreadhead Cowboy' animal cruelty trial begins with jury selection
Show More
Family recounts moments after teen hit, killed while crossing street
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from position
Undefeated South Side youth team on quest to national title
Tributes pour in for Chicagoan, fashion design Virgil Abloh
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries possible Monday
More TOP STORIES News