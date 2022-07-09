car into building

Car crashes into Near North Side restaurant, 6 injured: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, some seriously, when a car jumped a curb and crashed into a Near North Side restaurant late Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash happened in the 1200-block of North Wells Street. Fire officials said the car jumped a curb and came onto the sidewalk before crashing into the building.

Six people were struck, including some sitting at an outside table, CFD said. Five were taken to hospitals for treatment, two in serious to critical condition.

Fire officials said the driver of the car fled.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
