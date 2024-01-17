Elderly person dies after Englewood fire, Chicago fire officials say

Cause of fire ruled accidental from smoking materials, CFD says

Chicago fire crews removed an elderly person from a South Elizabeth Street blaze in Englewood in very critical condition, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly person has died Wednesday after they were removed from a South Side fire in very critical condition Tuesday afternoon, CFD said.

Crews were on the scene in the 5900-block of South Elizabeth Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood just before 1 p.m.

CFD said the elderly person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center Tuesday, initially in critical condition.

The cause of the fire has been ruled an accident due to mishandling of smoking materials, fire officials said.

Video of the scene appeared to show the fire took place in a home, and a large number of police officers and firefighters responded.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began.

