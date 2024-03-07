Chicago firefighters battle house fire in Belmont Cragin with mayday response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a house fire Thursday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side.

Chopper7 was over the scene of the fire around 3:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Luna Avenue, in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

A mayday response was initially declared, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire has been put out, fire officials said.

Firefighters appeared to be battling hot spots in the roof of the house.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.