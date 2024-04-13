Hazmat crews called after fire breaks out at River North high-rise, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hazmat teams were called to the River North neighborhood Friday night after a fire broke out in a high-rise building.

Chicago police said officers first responded to the 300 block of W. Illinois Street at around 11:30 p.m. CFD firefighters later arrived and were able to put the fire out.

A level one hazmat was declared after police said they found cylinder tanks and equipment being used for an unknown reason inside a residence.

No one was in the building the time and no one was injured.

The bomb squad as well as FBI could were also seen on the scene investigating.