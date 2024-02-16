I-55 traffic: All lanes shut down in south suburbs for HAZMAT situation, police say | LIVE

LIVE: Chopper 7 over HAZMAT situation on I-55

LIVE: Chopper 7 over HAZMAT situation on I-55

LIVE: Chopper 7 over HAZMAT situation on I-55

LIVE: Chopper 7 over HAZMAT situation on I-55

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A HAZMAT situation has closed down all lanes of Interstate 55 in the south suburbs Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said troopers and the Illinois Department of Transportation were on the scene, about 1/4-mile north of La Grange Road near Hodgkins, starting just after 8 a.m.

Outbound I-55 in the south suburbs is shut down due to a HAZMAT situation near La Grange Road and Hodgkins, Illinois State Police said.

A disabled semi on the right shoulder of the outbound lanes was found to be leaking hydrogen peroxide, state police said.

Multiple fire service agencies and a HAZMAT clean-up crew are on the scene.

Chopper 7 was over a chemical spill on I-55 near La Grange Road Friday morning.

RELATED: Ammonia leak at SW Side business prompts Chicago Fire Department hazmat response

ISP said all lanes are shut down, and motorists are asked to choose alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for more information.