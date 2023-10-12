I-90 crash on NW Side shuts down expressway amid hazmat response; CTA Blue Line affected

A Chicago crash on the Kennedy Expressway, or I-90, at Lawrence caused a hazmat issue, closing lanes and suspending CTA Blue Line service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound and outbound Kennedy Expressway is closed early Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred about 3 a.m. on outbound Interstate 90 at Lawrence Avenue in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

State police said a semitrailer and three vehicles crashed, and there was a Level 1 hazmat issue for a diesel spill.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Both sides of the Kennedy are shut down in the area, while emergency crews respond.

ABC7 Chicago cameras captured the truck moving slowly out of the area, and a placard that said "explosives" on the back of the vehicle.

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and Montrose due to the situation.