WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

I-90 crash on NW Side shuts down expressway amid hazmat response; CTA Blue Line affected

CTA Blue Line service suspended between Jefferson Park, Montrose

Roz Varon Image
ByRoz Varon WLS logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 9:49AM
I-90 crash on NW Side shuts down expressway; CTA Blue Line affected
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago crash on the Kennedy Expressway, or I-90, at Lawrence caused a hazmat issue, closing lanes and suspending CTA Blue Line service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound and outbound Kennedy Expressway is closed early Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred about 3 a.m. on outbound Interstate 90 at Lawrence Avenue in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

State police said a semitrailer and three vehicles crashed, and there was a Level 1 hazmat issue for a diesel spill.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

SEE ALSO: Man narrowly escapes serious injury when SUV crashes into his Alsip home

Both sides of the Kennedy are shut down in the area, while emergency crews respond.

ABC7 Chicago cameras captured the truck moving slowly out of the area, and a placard that said "explosives" on the back of the vehicle.

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and Montrose due to the situation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW