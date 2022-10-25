WATCH LIVE

Parking structure in Little Italy catches fire outside townhouses near Rush Medical Center

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 9:39PM
Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm blaze in a Little Italy parking structure.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm blaze in a Little Italy parking structure.

CFD responded to the fire around 3:30 p.m. in the 700-block of South Ashland Avenue. The fire broke out in a one-story parking garage in front of multi-unit townhouses, fire officials said.

The blaze caused the garage's building to collapse. Vehicles inside the garage are on fire, CFD said. Fire officials said they believe there are as many as a dozen vehicles in the garage.

No injuries have been reported. It was not known how extensive the damage was. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still working to quench the flames.

