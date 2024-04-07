Man rescued from house fire in Humboldt Park, Chicago fire officials say

A man was rescued from burning house fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on North St. Louis Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man was rescued from burning house fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on North St. Louis Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man was rescued from burning house fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on North St. Louis Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man was rescued from burning house fire Sunday in Humboldt Park on North St. Louis Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a house fire early Sunday on the city's West Side

The fire broke out after midnight in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department and Chicago police officers responded to the fire around 12:47 a.m.

A 59-year-old man was rescued from the fire, Chicago fire officials said. He had burn injuries to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three people were displaced by the house fire, Chicago police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.