Clown mask-wearing 'Joker' accused of setting CPD car on fire expected to plead guilty

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who wore a clown mask and allegedly set a Chicago Police SUV on fire will plead guilty for the crime.

SEE ALSO | 1,500 rioters arrested in Chicago; most not facing serious charges

Investigators tracked down Timothy O'Donnell, known as "the Joker," using photos from the scene and a tattoo on his neck that reads "pretty." He has been charged with arson.

The fire took place during civil unrest in 2020 as the police SUV was parked near State Street and Lake Street. U.S. prosecutors said O'Donnell was seen and photographed plugging a flaming mass into the police SUV gas tank.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27.
