South Loop fire displaces at least 9 adults, 3 kids, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large fire engulfed several town homes early Friday morning in Chicago's South Loop.

The blaze occurred at 12:40 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Dearborn, only a block away from a police station.

One woman said neighbors helped wake her up.

"I was in bed asleep, heard knocking and then heard 'get out, get out, fire, fire!' So I got up and got out," she said.

Another resident said his dog's barking alerted him to the fire.

Officers and fire personnel were reportedly on the scene quickly.

At least nine adults and three kids made it out safely, but they have been displaced, Chicago police said.

The fire's cause is under investigation.
