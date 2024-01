Several families displaced by fast-moving apartment fire in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several families are displaced after a fast-moving fire broke out at a South Side apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at South Champlain Avenue and East 80th Street in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Most of the damage impacted units on the second and third floors.

A witness and resident told ABC7 the fire began on an enclosed back porch on the third floor before quickly spreading.

ABC7 is told everyone was able to make it out. No one was injured.