More than 100 firefighters put out large blaze at East Side church; next-door family displaced: CFD

More than 100 firefighters put out a large blaze at an East Side church at East 103rd Street and South Avenue H, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 firefighters put out a large fire at an abandoned church on Chicago's Far South Side.

It happened Sunday morning at East 103rd Street and South Avenue H. That's in the East Side neighborhood.

There are no reported injuries so far. A family living next door to the church has been displaced, CFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

