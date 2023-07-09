Chicago Fireboat Tours offers cruise through history, with views of the city

Cruise down the Chicago River with Chicago fireboat tours. The trip features history and views of the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fireboat Tours is pleased to be back on the water, offering Chicagoans and tourists a chance to cruise on a piece of Chicago history.

Built in 1936, the Fred A. Busse was the largest, diesel-powered fireboat in the world at the time, and served the Chicago Fire Department from 1937-1981. It was built to fit underneath Chicago's bridges, minimizing response times for emergencies and helping ease congestion in a booming city. Upon her retirement, she was converted into a passenger vessel and did cruises in Chicago then operated tours in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin for almost 20 years. Her owners, Navy veterans and licensed captains, Ray Novak and Erich Totsch, renovated the retired fireboat, and she is now cruising the Chicago waterways once again.

The Fred A. Busse houses a miniature museum with artifacts, photos and firefighting paraphernalia from the boat's time in service.

Historical and architectural cruises take passengers through the Chicago locks and onto the Chicago River, with an expert tour guide narrating highlights of Chicago's magnificent architecture.

Sunset Brew Cruises offer a fantastic view of the Chicago skyline from the lakefront during sunset on Thursday nights with a chance to sip Phase Three Brewing's fresh, innovative and newly released ales and lagers.

Enjoy live music from Paul Strolia during the brew cruises the first Thursday of each month! Fireworks cruises are Saturday and Wednesday evenings through Labor Day weekend for one of the best views of the show.

Prices range from $40 to $45 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, veterans, military, first responders and children. All tours and cruises are one and a half to two hours, docking at DuSable Harbor. The boat has an onboard cash bar featuring wine, beer, cocktails and other refreshments. One of the best family-friendly boat tours in Chicago, kids can learn about fire and maritime safety information using some fire extinguishers themselves, while adults take in the sights from the lake and river, Totsch said on ABC7 Chicago Sunday.

Chicago Fireboat Tours is a 100% veteran-owned company, receiving assistance from Veteran Business Project, a non-profit helping veteran entrepreneurs start or finance businesses. Both Totsch and Novak served in the Navy on different ships out of San Diego - Novak for four years and Totsch for five and a half, deploying overseas five times between the two of them. Their passion for being on the water never left after their service, which is what led them to where they are today.

Chicago Fireboat Tours plans on giving back, donating portions of ticket sales to help veterans in need and organizations that support families of fallen first responders.

Chicago Fireboat Tours operates from DuSable Harbor, located at 111 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

For a full cruise schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.fireboattours.com or call 312-919-3367.