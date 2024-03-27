Chicago Water Taxi to resume 7-day service for 1st time since 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Water Taxi is making a comeback.

Starting Saturday, they can be spotted riding along one of the city's many waterways, like the Chicago River.

Service will be back seven days a week for the first time since 2019.

The Chicago Water Taxi previously returned to partial operations in 2021 with COVID restrictions.

Arrivals and departures locations will be open for daily service at the Ogilvie and Union Train Stations, Michigan Avenue and Chinatown.

One-way tickets start at $6. A day pass is $10 and a ten-ride pass is $25.

More information about the water taxi schedule and pricing list can be found on the Chicago Water Taxi website.