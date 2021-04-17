Chicago River tours in old fireboat tell of city's rich history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fireboat Tours is offering people the chance to learn about Chicago history, while floating on history.
The company just launched its second season.
The company offers cruises on the Fred A. Busse, which served the Chicago Fire Department from 1937-1981. The fireboat was designed to fit under Chicago's bridges.
On board, you'll find a miniature museum about the boat.
Discounts are available for tour tickets.
The company's owners are both Navy veterans. They plan to donate some of their ticket sales to help veterans and support families of fallen first responders.
Chicago Fireboat Tours is based at DuSable Harbor at 111. N. Lakeshore Dr.
