firefighter killed

Prayer vigil planned in Portage Park after Chicago firefighter death

Chicago firefighter killed in Belmont Central blaze that also took life of civilian, injured 2 others
Prayer vigil for fallen firefighter planned in Portage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters and loved ones will gather Wednesday morning to remember a fallen Chicago firefighter and EMT.

There was a procession Tuesday night in honor of 30-year-old Mashawn Plummer. He died five days after he was critically hurt in a fire on the Northwest Side.



Dozens of firefighters, family and friends lined the streets to honor Plummer during the procession from Loyola University Medical Center to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

"I loved this," said Shirley Simmons, a friend. "He got his honor. He got his special treatment. I'm quite sure the family is very, very proud."

A lifelong neighbor of Plummer and his family, Simmons said the ceremony honored a one-of-a-kind man.

"He was just, like, the kid on the block that likes to do things for people. Mashawn would give you the shirt off his back," she said.

Plummer is survived by his mother, father and four sisters.

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday at 7:50 a.m. at Engine 94 in Portage Park, where Plummer was assigned.

One civilian died in the blaze in the 3100-block of North Marmora Avenue in Belmont Central, and two others were injured Thursday.

Marshawn Plummer, 30, died several days after being critically injured battling an apartment fire in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood.



The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the basement of a two-story apartment building next to St. Ferdinand Church.

RELATED: Chicago firefighter among 3 critically injured in Belmont Central apartment fire; 1 killed

Plummer, who had just celebrated his first anniversary with the Chicago Fire Department, was first taken to Community First Hospital and then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he could be treated in their specialized severe burn unit.

He was listed in critical to very critical condition for the duration of his hospitalization. The fire department confirmed he died Monday afternoon.



Sen. Dick Durbin, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker also tweeted to honor Plummer after his death.





The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

