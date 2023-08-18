FEMA flood damage assessment teams visit Cicero, warn residents on potential fraud scams

Chicago flooding caused significant damage in late June and early July. FEMA flood money is now available to affected Cook County residents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Representatives from FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance Team were in Cicero Friday, going door to door helping some residents register for federal funds to recover from heavy floods last month.

Cook County and Chicago recently received a disaster declaration from President Biden after the heavy rainfall that swept through the area June 29 through July 2.

Resident Gabby Rodriguez said she has taken some of the damaged items out of her building, but can't afford the repairs now.

"We had home offices down there. We had furniture," Rodriquez said.

She said she is grateful to see the FEMA team and some of the representatives speak Spanish

"It's been nice we don't have to do the translating for our neighbors," Rodriguez said. "So they are coming in with good staffing and bilingual support, very excited and hoping Cicero gets help."

Those with damage or losses from the flooding can register online or by phone.

For residents who have someone come to their door, FEMA urges residents to check the representatives' photo ID before giving out personal information to avoid falling victim to fraud schemes.

"It is very unfortunate after disasters we see a rise in fraudulent activity," said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Andrew Friend.

Friend said that during the registration process, representatives will ask for some personal information, but they will never ask for payment.

"And the small business administration will never ask for money," Friend said. "We will never ask for a form of payment. We will never say, 'hey, we are here to do an inspection, and it's going to cost you.' We don't do that."

The FEMA teams will be out in affected areas over the coming weeks . Anyone with flood damage has until the October 16 deadline to register.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.