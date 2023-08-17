Mayor Johnson to detail rollout of federal funding for Cook County flood victims at press conference

Mayor Brandon Johnson will hold a press conference Monday to explain how Cook County residents with flood damage from last month can access federal funds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other government leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to explain how Cook County residents who were affected by heavy flooding in early July can access federal relief funds.

It can't be overstated how much this funding, which was announced in a disaster proclamation from President Joe Biden and FEMA earlier this week, is needed for residents on the West Side of Chicago and other parts of Cook County.

The rain has not let up this summer, leaving homeowners and business owners wondering how they were going to come up with the thousands of dollars to repair that flood damage. Nearly nine inches of rain came down across the West Side of Chicago on July 2 alone.

President Biden's approval for disaster relief funding for all of the damage has allowed people with flooded basements and businesses to take a sigh of relief.

Reverend Ira Acree is the lead pastor at a church in Austin.

"All I can say is 'at last,'" Acree said.

He has led the charge in recent weeks, asking Governor Pritzker for this exact funding, as the basement church flooded from the July storm. Many of his constituents are dealing with the same issues at home too.

"This is money we didn't have for this," Acree said. "If we don't, we'll be fine, but these poor residents, some of these retired people, were calling our office crying and wondering when would there be any relief."

Acree said funding will be critical help so the church can keep using its own funds to help with different programs across the community.

Monday's press conference will detail how these residents can get the help they need.

Acree is happy to hear that, but is hoping FEMA will be quick with its process to get these residents the money.

"Don't play with the people. Give these people the help that they need and help they deserve," Acree said.

FEMA has asked people in need to file claims with their insurance company first. Those who are unable to do that should then visit disasterassistance.gov for more help.

