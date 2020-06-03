Chicago nonprofit founder urges residents to make positive changes in their communities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The leader of a Chicago nonprofit is telling the story of a black mother, who is now in an impossible situation because of the weekend's violence.Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about her story.The woman worked down the block at a gas station, but that gas station was looted over the last few days."You're busting down people's dreams," Cole said. "We're outraged, but everyone feels empathy for what's going on."Try to do something simple on your block to make a positive change, he said."I'm optimistic," Cole said, adding that thousands of volunteers have recently reached out, asking how they can help.Visitfor more information.