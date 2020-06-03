Community & Events

Chicago nonprofit founder urges residents to make positive changes in their communities

Jahmal Cole says he is optimistic, thousands ask to volunteer
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The leader of a Chicago nonprofit is telling the story of a black mother, who is now in an impossible situation because of the weekend's violence.

Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about her story.

The woman worked down the block at a gas station, but that gas station was looted over the last few days.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls for unity, police reform in wake of unrest after George Floyd's Death

"You're busting down people's dreams," Cole said. "We're outraged, but everyone feels empathy for what's going on."

Try to do something simple on your block to make a positive change, he said.

"I'm optimistic," Cole said, adding that thousands of volunteers have recently reached out, asking how they can help.

Visit formyblock.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagosouth loopgraffitivandalismlootinggeorge floydvolunteerismnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 3 of reopening begins in Chicago
All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death
Chicago reopens access to Loop, downtown area
Loop businesses likely won't reopen for 2 weeks
COVID-19 vaccine likely coming by start of 2021: Fauci
What to know about Illinois' 123K COVID-19 cases
Obama to host town hall amid unrest following George Floyd's death
Show More
Man charged after 82 windows broken at NW Side school: police
Disney to donate $5M to social justice nonprofits
Joliet mayor's scuffle with protester to be reviewed by state police
1,500 rioters arrested in Chicago; most not facing serious charges
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
More TOP STORIES News