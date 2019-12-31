Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security measures are in place to keep Chicagoans safe this New Year's Eve, with events and fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Chicago RiverThe Chicago Police Department says it will be deploying an additional 1,300 officers to the streets for Tuesday's festivities.Officers will be on foot, bicycle and horses. Canine units will be positioned at CTA stations around the city.As usual, Navy Pier will have a fireworks celebration at midnight that police will have a close eye on."We will also have plainclothes officers at events mingling within the crowds in a discrete manner to watch for public gatherings," said Chief Fred Waller, Chicago Police Department.Many of the specialized units will be part of a team of 300 additional officers that will be deployed specifically for the fireworks display planned for the Chicago River from Wolf Point near the Franklin/Orleans Bridge to east of Columbus Drive. A separate fireworks display at Navy Pier will also have extra officers dedicated to it.The Chicago Riverwalk will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday and no fireworks viewing will be allowed on the Riverwalk.Starting at 4 p.m., sidewalks on one side of each of the following bridges will be closed: Franklin/Orleans Street Bridge (west sidewalk), LaSalle Street Bridge (east sidewalk), Clark Street Bridge (east sidewalk), Dearborn Street Bridge (east sidewalk), and State Street Bridge (east sidewalk). The bridges will close completely beginning at 11 p.m., and eastbound Upper Wacker Drive will close to vehicular traffic to allow for viewing of the fireworks. Streets are expected to reopen approximately 10 minutes after the fireworks display.Officials encourage anyone who sees something suspicious or unsafe to call 911 without hesitation."The City of Chicago has worked with organizers of the Chicago River and Navy Pier Fireworks to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for residents and spectators," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "As always, we will work with our public safety partners to monitor conditions across the city, and make adjustments if necessary."For parents who want to ring in the New Year but know they won't make it to midnight, the Chicago Children's Museum is hosting a Noon Year's Eve celebration Tuesday. Festivities begin at 10:30 a.m.Hothouse in Edgewater will hold a matinee New Year's "Peace Concert" at 3 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Time Out Market Chicago will host its inaugural New Year's Eve bash. Lincoln Park Zoo will put together a "Zoo New Year's Eve" event from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.And don't forget to tune to Countdown Chicago. It's an ABC7 New Year's Eve tradition that takes you inside the biggest parties across the city and the suburbs. The fun begins at 11:08 p.m.In addition to public safety, there's an added focus on transportation.CTA and Metra are both offering free rides, to help you get home safe, after your New Year's Eve celebrations.CTA rides are free on buses and trains, from ten tonight through 4 a.m. New Year's Day.For the first time in its history Metra is giving free rides after 6 p.m. Tuesday night. This applies to *every train that arrives or leaves downtown Chicago.Regardless of where you're celebrating, State Police say they're on the lookout for drunk drivers."If you've been drinking any amount of alcohol, don't drive," said Lt. Col. David Byrd, Illinois State Police.Meanwhile, the New Year will bring recreational marijuana sales to Illinois. Dispensaries are now making sure they have plenty of supply on hand and they're ready for lots of customers.State police said with recreational marijuana becoming legal on January 1, their sobriety test for both cannabis and alcohol will remain the same.