deadly shooting

Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting

By
Chicago girl, 12, fatally shot in Hazel Crest

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl from Chicago's Gresham neighborhood was killed in a shooting in Hazel Crest Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 17600-block of Arlington Lane, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The girl was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Erica Gibson, 12, of Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Gibson was shot in her head and pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m, the medical examiner said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

One woman who did not want to be identified said as she arrived at a relative's house on the block and knew something serious had happened when she saw several squad car nearby.

"I was absolutely astonished at what happened hearing about a 12-year-old girl shot and killed. This neighborhood is pretty quiet. Good neighbors, people in the neighborhood very shocked at a 12-year-old being killed," the woman said.

ABC7 reached out to Hazel Crest police but they still have not released the details on what lead up to the young girl's death.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Hazel Crest shooting leaves Gresham girl, 12, dead after shot in head
