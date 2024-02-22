Experience free golf lessons, learn about golf trips at the Chicago Golf Show 2024 in Rosemont

Thousands of golfers will gather for free golf lessons,learn about golf trips at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Thousands of golfers will gather for free golf lessons,learn about golf trips at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Thousands of golfers will gather for free golf lessons,learn about golf trips at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Thousands of golfers will gather for free golf lessons,learn about golf trips at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of golfers will gather for the unofficial kickoff of golf season at the 39th annual Chicago Golf Show.

The event, which is presented by the Chicago District Golf Association, will be open to the public Friday through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Members of the Illinois Junior Golf Association have free access to the event if registered for 2024.

The Chicago Golf Show will feature free rounds of golf, free lessons and swing new clubs at the indoor driving range.

Senior Managing Director Business Development for CDGA Mike Gilligan joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the upcoming event.

Thousands of golfers will gather for free golf lessons,learn about golf trips at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

On Friday doors open at noon and close at 6 p.m. On Saturday the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Chicago Golf Show will feature free rounds of golf, free lessons and swing new clubs at the indoor driving range.

To find tickets and learn more, click here.

MAKING HEADLINES: AT &T phone, internet services reportedly impacted by nationwide outage