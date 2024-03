Aurora hosts helicopter egg drop event ahead of Easter Sunday

Faith Lutheran Church in Aurora hosted a helicopter egg drop event Saturday ahead of Easter Sunday.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- It was raining Easter eggs Saturday in Aurora.

Well, maybe not raining, but they did drop from the sky.

Faith Lutheran Church dropped 2,000 candy filled eggs from a helicopter.

Some of the eggs contained special prizes. The egg drop was open to children ages 12 and younger.