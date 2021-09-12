Prayer to end Chicago violence draws over 100 to 63rd Street Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community leaders and activists came together Sunday morning at 63rd Street Beach for a call to action: a prayer to end gun violence."The killing must stop," said Bishop Larry Trotter."We saw what can happen when we march. We saw what can happen when we protest," organizer Tiffany Renee Warren said. "There's power in unity and there's power in prayer."This comes as the number of shootings continue to rise across Chicago, especially among kids. At least 295 minors have been shot so far this year and 36 of them have died."We've always had violence in Chicago, but never this bad," said Antonio Rocquemore, senior pastor, Powerhouse International Ministries of Chicago.That's why Rocquemore is sending a message specifically to those younger people."It lets them know that we are concerned and lets them know that we see what's happening," Rocquemore said. "We're losing our next generation to gun violence.""We're asking our young generation today to open up your hearts and come out and give us a chance," activist Troy Gaston said.The prayer lasted about an hour and brought in over 100 people, who said change can only happen by coming together."We have to see change in City Hall, change in the police department, and then we will reign and change our neighborhoods block by block," Trotter said.