Hoka Chicago Half Marathon returns to Jackson Park, causing several road closures along route

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Half Marathon returns to the streets of Chicago Sunday. This year's race is the 25th-anniversary celebration.

The half marathon is set to kick off at 7 a.m. with the 5k starting at 7:45 a.m. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said that residents should expect street closures along the route starting as early as 6 a.m.

Closures Starting at 6 a.m.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 67th to 31st Street

Cornell Drive from Hayes Drive to Midway Plaisance

Cornell Drive from Hayes Drive to Marquette Avenue

E. Marquette Avenue from South Stony Island Avenue to Cornell Drive

East Marquette Avenue from Cornell Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

OEMC said that street closures will open on a rolling basis starting at 10 a.m. and be fully reopened by 11 a.m.

The race will run from Jackson Park, through Hyde Park and up DuSable Lakeshore Drive before looping back around and finishing back in Jackson Park.

For more information on the race and festivities, visit the Chicago Half Marathon's website.