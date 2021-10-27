Boy, 7, fatally hit by car after running after soccer ball in Chicago Heights; vigil held

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered at a soccer field Tuesday night in Chicago Heights to remember a 7-year-old boy killed Saturday morning after he chased a soccer ball into the street.Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a 2020 Kia Soul struck the boy, later identified as Giovanni Leon, in the 800-block of Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights police said.He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital and then airlifted to Stroger Hospital, police said. But he was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.The driver of the vehicle was also injured and transported to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, police said.No charges or citations have been issued.