Boy, 7, fatally hit by car after running after soccer ball in Chicago Heights; vigil held

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered at a soccer field Tuesday night in Chicago Heights to remember a 7-year-old boy killed Saturday morning after he chased a soccer ball into the street.
Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a 2020 Kia Soul struck the boy, later identified as Giovanni Leon, in the 800-block of Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights police said.
He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital and then airlifted to Stroger Hospital, police said. But he was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The driver of the vehicle was also injured and transported to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, police said.
No charges or citations have been issued.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
