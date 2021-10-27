pedestrian killed

Boy, 7, fatally hit by car after running after soccer ball in Chicago Heights; vigil held

Driver of vehicle also hurt in deadly Chicago Heights crash
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy killed after chasing soccer ball into Chicago Heights street

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered at a soccer field Tuesday night in Chicago Heights to remember a 7-year-old boy killed Saturday morning after he chased a soccer ball into the street.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a 2020 Kia Soul struck the boy, later identified as Giovanni Leon, in the 800-block of Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights police said.

He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital and then airlifted to Stroger Hospital, police said. But he was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

RELATED: Chicago police release video of possible suspects in teen's West Elsdon shooting death

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and transported to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightspedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashsoccerchild killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man, 32, killed while biking in River North remembered in vigil
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in I-290 crash: ISP
Auburn Gresham crash kills pedestrian, injures man and baby: officials
Police search for vehicle in fatal Jefferson Park hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News