Chicago Heights shooting: 3 charged after 2 men killed, police say

One person is in custody after David Parra and Antonio Muñoz were killed in a Chicago Heights shooting, family members said.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people have been charged after two men were shot and killed in Chicago Heights Sunday morning, police said.

Chicago Heights police said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 4 a.m. in the 500-block of W. 14th Place.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds, who were transported to hospitals where they later died, police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The victims were identified by family as 30-year-old David Parra and 32-year-old Antonio Muñoz. Relatives said they had just gotten home following an all-night family gathering in Lynwood when some people in their neighborhood appeared to pick a fight for no particular reason.

Thursday morning, police said that three people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Police said Alexis Mendoza, 19, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, Adrian Romo-Trejo, 24, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and 43-year-old Jesus Mendoza has been charged with one count of aggravated battery.

David's wife, Crystal Chavez, said their three young children were still in the car as the violence unfolded.

"Today was our wedding anniversary," Crystal said. "He grabbed his firearm. But, he was shooting at the floor, not at them, so they would go away. So then, the people, they went back to the house. They came back out, and they had firearms, and they started shooting."

Antonio, she said, was killed instantly, while her husband died at Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields.

"He was a good person. He didn't deserve it. Neither did my cousin. They were both so good," Crystal said.

Relatives said Antonio had just moved to Chicago from Mexico a few months ago, leaving behind three children of his own. They are now seeking to repatriate his remains.

The three suspects appeared in bond court on Tuesday, where Alexis Mendoza and Romo-Trejo were ordered held with no bond while Jesus Mendoza was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.