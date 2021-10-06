Chicago hit-and-run injures child in Albany Park, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a child was injured in a hit-and-run on the city's North Side Tuesday night.Police said that around 7:30 p.m. the child was struck near the intersection of Foster and Pulaski in Albany Park.The kind of vehicle that struck the child was not immediately known. The driver did not stop. Police said the child was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.No details about the victim, including age and gender, have been released. The circumstances of the incident were also not immediately clear.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by CPD is ongoing.