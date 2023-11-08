A Chicago hit-and-run crash injured a man riding a scooter on South State Street in the South Loop, CPD said.

Man on scooter injured in South Loop hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man riding a scooter Tuesday night was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

The man was riding north just before 8:45 p.m. in the 2200-block of South State Street when a white four-door sedan hit him and drove away, police said.

CPD said the car was driving north and tried to make a left turn onto Cermak Road.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

CPD did not provide any additional description of the suspect.

