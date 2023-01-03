Man walking in crosswalk killed in West Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

A Chicago hit-and-run crash killed a man in a crosswalk along South Lafayette Avenue in the city's West Chatham neighborhood Monday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being wounded in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was crossing the street in a crosswalk in the 7900-block of South Lafayette Avenue in the city's West Chatham neighborhood about 10:10 p.m. when a 2013 white Dodge Durango hit him, CPD said.

Four to five male suspects then ditched the vehicle at the scene and ran away, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.

