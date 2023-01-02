'He just started life': Young dad hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood

Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.

Young dad Roy Lee was fatally killed by a driver who then tried to flee, witnesses said. The Chicago Police Department said the driver is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young father was hit and killed by a driver whom witnesses said tried to leave the scene of the deadly incident.

It happened early Monday morning near 72nd Street and Damen in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The victim, Roy Lee, was about to 22 later this month. He leaves behind a 2-year-old son, and another child on the way.

On Monday evening, his large, loving family is simply devastated.

"My nephew, he gone. You know what I'm saying? Because somebody driving reckless. You know what I'm saying? It don't make sense," said Jevonne Hodge, the victim's uncle.

The 21-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle after leaving a party at a friend's home around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses said a driver was traveling northbound on Damen when he suddenly swerved into the southbound lanes and struck Lee while he was getting into his parked car. That driver also struck three other parked vehicles.

Witnesses said that 23-year-old driver then got out of his car and tried to flee, but people who were at that party Lee was at chased him down and held Lee until police arrived.

Police said Lee was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"Just saying to myself, 'Why couldn't it be me, you know?' Roy's been something special to us. Twenty-one years old, he just started life," said Jarmicheal Williams, the victim's stepfather.

Relatives said Lee helped his stepfather at his flooring and carpet business, and they were looking to start a trucking business together. They described Lee as talented and a joy to be around.

In the meantime, police said the driver is in custody, and charges are pending.