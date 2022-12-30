1 killed, man in wheelchair seriously hurt after struck crossing street in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after being struck in a hit-and-run Thursday on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said a man was pushing a 56-year-old in a wheelchair across the street in the 9400-block of S. Ashland Avenue around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling northbound hit both of them.

That driver did not stop.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Christ Hospital with serious injuries. The man pushing him was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver and the Major Accidents unit is investigating.