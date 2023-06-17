Person flung into air in Chatham hit and run, Chicago police searching for driver

Chicago police said they're searching for the driver who drove into a group of people injuring one of them on 87th and Lafayette Friday in Chatham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle wanted for a hit and run in the city's Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

On Friday night around 11:10 p.m., several pedestrians were crossing 87th Street near Lafayette when the vehicle hit one of them, launching them in the air, according to police.

That person was seriously injured, police said.

The vehicle is a four-door 2007-2009 Audi Q7 medium sized SUV.

It is likely missing part of its front grill and it has a broken headlight, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 Reference: RD# JG-304117