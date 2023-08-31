The family of a teen injured in a Wicker Park hit-and-run will file a lawsuit against the owner of the car.

Family of Chicago teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run to file lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit is expected to be filed Thursday in the Wicker Park hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

Attorneys for the family of Nakari Campbell shared new video. They said it shows the teenager being hit and dragged before the car drives off, leaving her in the street.

The video has been blurred because it is graphic.

Chicago teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run at Division and Ashland identified

The hit-and-run occurred on August 4 on Ashland Avenue at Division Street, police said.

Attorneys for Campbell's family said they will announce a lawsuit against the owner of the car. Police have not identified the person behind the wheel at the time.

Campbell is still hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries.