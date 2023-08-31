WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Family of Chicago teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run to file lawsuit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 31, 2023 10:50AM
Lawsuit to be filed in Wicker Park hit-and-run that injured teen
EMBED <>More Videos

The family of a teen injured in a Wicker Park hit-and-run will file a lawsuit against the owner of the car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit is expected to be filed Thursday in the Wicker Park hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.

Attorneys for the family of Nakari Campbell shared new video. They said it shows the teenager being hit and dragged before the car drives off, leaving her in the street.

The video has been blurred because it is graphic.

Chicago teen critically injured in Wicker Park hit-and-run at Division and Ashland identified

The hit-and-run occurred on August 4 on Ashland Avenue at Division Street, police said.

Attorneys for Campbell's family said they will announce a lawsuit against the owner of the car. Police have not identified the person behind the wheel at the time.

Campbell is still hospitalized as she recovers from her injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW