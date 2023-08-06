Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run car crash at Division Street and Avenue in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.

Chicago police searching for driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are asking for help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It happened on Friday just before 10:30 p.m. at West Division Street and Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park.

Police said a person was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a red Mercedes-Benz last known to display Illinois license plate DC60012. The grille portion of the vehicle was likely damaged.

Police said the driver sped off, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood