WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police searching for driver who seriously injured pedestrian in Wicker Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 10:15PM
CPD searching for driver who seriously injured pedestrian on NW Side
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run car crash at Division Street and Avenue in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are asking for help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It happened on Friday just before 10:30 p.m. at West Division Street and Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park.

Police said a person was crossing the intersection when they were hit by a red Mercedes-Benz last known to display Illinois license plate DC60012. The grille portion of the vehicle was likely damaged.

Police said the driver sped off, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW