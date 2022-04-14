Man, once known as mayor of a Chicago tent city, sentenced to 20 year for murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man once known as the mayor of a Chicago tent city will spend the next 20 years behind bars.
A judge sentenced George Arroyo after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder this week.
Arroyo shot and killed the victim during an argument at the South Loop encampment in 2019.
The judge ruled Arroyo must serve his entire sentence before he is released.
