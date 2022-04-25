internship

5 days remain for teens to apply for Chicago internships, career training

Chicago internship would be paid
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Genesys Works Chicago is looking for Chicago-area high school teenagers to apply for free career training and high school seniors to apply for paid internships.

If applicants are chosen, students will be able to get eight weeks of training in fields like IT, coding and finance over summer break as a part of the free career training.

The high school senior students will be able to learn professional hard and soft skills, while earning up to $14,000 as part-time employees during their senior year.

RELATED: Chicago, Cook County jobs event this week at Palmer House

The Genesys Works program is free to all participants.

The deadline to apply for the Genesys Works program is Friday. Interested students can find the application online at genesysworks.org.
