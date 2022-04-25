job fair

Chicago, Cook County jobs event this week at Palmer House

Bartending jobs Chicago: Host specializes in hospitality careers but also has construction, transportation options
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois jobs hiring event this week at Palmer House

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, there will be a hospitality hiring event at Palmer House hotel in Chicago.

But applications have a pre-registration Tuesday deadline.

There will be about 50 employers at the event with open positions, including leadership from McCormick Place.

RELATED: United Airlines job fair: Hundreds attend Chicago hiring event seeking to fill 1K positions

The Partnership operates a network of more than 90 workforce development agencies in Chicago and Cook County. It also includes some jobs in construction, transportation, distribution logistics and IT.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information, visit the Hospitality Hires Chicago website chicookworks.org or call 312-281-7925.
