Chicago, Cook County jobs event this week at Palmer House

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, there will be a hospitality hiring event at Palmer House hotel in Chicago.
But applications have a pre-registration Tuesday deadline.
There will be about 50 employers at the event with open positions, including leadership from McCormick Place.
The Partnership operates a network of more than 90 workforce development agencies in Chicago and Cook County. It also includes some jobs in construction, transportation, distribution logistics and IT.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information, visit the Hospitality Hires Chicago website chicookworks.org or call 312-281-7925.
