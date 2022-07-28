Teen girl killed in Chicago Lawn shooting ID'd

A Chicago Lawn shooting left a teen shot and killed in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15-year-old girl killed in a shooting inside a home on the city's Southwest Side Tuesday night has been identified.

Shaniya Daniels was shot in the head in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 2400-block of West Marquette Road at about 6:49 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She lived on the same block where she was shot.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

The shooting happened in the 8th police district, which stretches across the Southwest Side from Archer Heights to Clearing and Ashburn. The district has seen a 26% decrease in murders over last year, from 19 to 14, and a 13% increase in shootings, from 75 to 85, according to police statistics.

