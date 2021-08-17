chicago marathon

Chicago Marathon 2021 participants must give proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID test

Chicago Marathon 2021 date: Race scheduled to take place Oct. 10
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Marathon 2020: Runners take on virtual marathon amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers of the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon are requiring participants to provide proof of vaccination against COVID or a negative test.

An email sent Tuesday morning to the 35,000 runners in this October's Chicago Marathon outlined the safety measures event organizers will be taking.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by race day will need to provide a negative COVID test result, taken no more than 72 hours prior to the Oct. 10 event.

RELATED: Chicago Marathon 2020: Runners create unique routes for virtual marathon amid pandemic

Race organizers also said they are exploring how to accommodate those who cannot participate due to a positive COVID test within 14 days of the event.

Anyone with COVID symptoms is asked not to participate.

All attendees are required to wear face coverings while at indoor event venues and in Grant Park prior to starting the race, organizers said.

The video in the player above was featured in an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19chicago marathon
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO MARATHON
Runners create unique routes for virtual Chicago Marathon
Chicago Marathon 2020 leaves Grant Park empty but offers runners options
Chicago marathon cancelation costs city millions in revenue
Chicago nun becomes 1st woman to complete treadmill marathon
TOP STORIES
Suspect photos released after shooting in Hegewisch kills woman, 70
Blue Angels return this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
IL reports 3,639 COVID cases, 17 deaths
Chicago pharmacist indicted on charges of selling fake vaccine cards
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Cardinal COVID: Vaccine skeptic on ventilator in Wisconsin
Show More
R Kelly Update: New York racketeering trial starts Wed.
What to know about COVID-19 variants of concern
Woman killed in Wrigleyville hit-and-run recent breast cancer survivor
Many top brands affected by expanded shrimp recall
Chicago Weather: Sunny, increasing humidity Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News