Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has released information on its enforcement of the city's indoor mask mandate.
Just this past weekend, investigators found violations at 58 establishments. Five of those businesses were given citations.
From August 20-29, BACP has issued 16 Notices to Correct and 20 citations for failure to abide by Chicago's mask mandate.
The businesses that were given a Notice to Correct were:
-Asian Community Center, 6250 N. California Ave.
-U Star Karaoke, 6248 N. California Ave.
-Autozone #4441, 5374-5388 N. Milwaukee Ave.
-HVAC PUB, 3530 N. Clark St.
-Muse School of Music, 3526 N. Halsted St.
-Eat or Be Eaten, 5433-5435 W. North Ave.
-Candys Coated Collections L.L.C., 2010 N. Lawler Ave.
-Mirabella Italian Cuisine & Bar, 3454 W. Addison St.
-Am Auto Express, 2800 W. Addison St.
-Hi fi Fitness, 820 N. Orleans St.
-Legends llc, 5403 S. Ashland Ave.
-Darrin's, 1249 E. 87th St.
-The Sage Room, 67 E. Cermak Rd.
The businesses that were cited were:
-A & M Soccer Club, 3419 W. Peterson Ave.
-Aldi's, 6520 W. Fullerton Ave.
-Chicago Cartage Company/Tyler Zorbaugh, 1613 W. Walnut St.
-The Great Room Llc, 2518 W. Division St.
-Auto Glass Replacement, 8159 S. Halsted St.
-Falcon Fuel, 7902-7908 S. Ashland Ave.
-Falcon Fuel & Mini Mart, 7600-7606 S. Halsted St.
-Allen Quality Investments Llc, 117 E. 87th St.
-Plus 5 Llc, 2229 S. Michigan Ave.
The BACP said its compliance team has made more than 300 outreach calls since August 20.
