Chicago shootings: At least 7 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 2600 block of North Sawyer Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old man, shot in his body, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, a man was injured in a shooting on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Old Town neighborhood's 1400 block of North Orleans Street just after 10:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was outside when someone inside a vehicle fired a shot, striking him in his leg, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago police are also investigating after two teens were shot in separate incidents on the city's North Side.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near Mozart and Glenlake in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was walking when a gunman inside a car fired in the teen's direction.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

About three hours later, a 17-year-old girl was dropped off at Thorek Hospital in Uptown.

She had been shot twice in the upper right thigh, according to police.

Police said the girl was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions.

Area Three detectives are investigating both incidents.

