Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson sits down 1-on-1 with ABC7's Cheryl Burton

Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:34AM
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson sits down 1-on-1 with Cheryl Burton
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and ABC7's Cheryl Burton sat down for a one-on-one interview Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday Chicago will have a new mayor, and ABC7's Cheryl Burton sat down with him one-on-one Friday.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson spoke to Burton about the pressing issues facing the city, and why people shouldn't judge him simply by his resume.

You can see more of the revealing sit-down Sunday night on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago will have full live coverage of Johnson's inauguration on Monday starting at 10 a.m. You can also watch it on our website, news app or wherever you stream.

