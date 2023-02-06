Paul Vallas says he gave away donation from cop sued in Laquan McDonald shooting

Laquan McDonald's great uncle is calling for the political donation from that officer to be returned. But Paul Vallas said his campaign has already done that, and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas addressed a campaign donation from a former police officer who was sued in connection with the Laquan McDonald shooting.

McDonald's great uncle is calling for the political donation from that officer to be returned. But Vallas said his campaign has already done that, and more.

Vallas spoke Monday to a luncheon gathering of retired police officers at an Italian restaurant on the Northwest Side as he was getting served a heaping plate of criticism outside from Pastor Marvin Hunter.

It stems from a $5,000 donation now-retired police officer Richard Hagen to Vallas made last June. Hagen was among those named in a pair of civil suits connected to the Laquan McDonald case.

"We're demanding that Mr. Vallas, number one return the money, return the blood money," Hunter said. "Number two, we're asking that Mr. Vallas come to the Black community and make a public apology."

"There's nothing to apologize for," Vallas said. "Number one, the police officer in question, there was no wrongdoing. Number two, we decided because of our concern about the sensitivity of the community to actually not accept the donation and to turn the donation over to an advocacy group."

The Vallas campaign donated the $5,000 contribution to Parents for Peace and Justice, and then added a matching $5,000 as well.

Hunter, who has not endorsed any mayoral candidate yet, also raised concerns about Vallas consulting for and being endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

"To make Paul Vallas the mayor of the city of Chicago would be the equivalent of handing the keys of this city to FOP," Hunter said.

"The police contract I negotiated kept probably close to 2,000 police officers from taking their retirement," Vallas said. "But that police contract also had all the accountability provisions that the community had been clamoring for."

But on the day Jesus "Chuy" Garcia unveiled a property tax relief plan, he was facing questions himself about political contributions from FTX Crypto, which is now trying to recoup donations after the indictment of its former CEO.

"We had nothing to do with the $200,000," Garcia said. "That didn't come to my campaign, we didn't need it, we didn't ask for it. I ran unopposed. That's a question for the investigators."

Garcia said that a $2,900 direct donation was previously given to charity, but would be returned if the campaign was asked to do so.