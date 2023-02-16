Chicago Mayoral Election: Wilson decries Lightfoot endorsement that warns of splitting Black vote

Latest poll shows Wilson within margin of error to tie Lightfoot in 3rd place, behind Paul Vallas and Chuy Garcia

An endorsement in the race for mayor is sparking criticism from a number of Black candidates hoping to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An endorsement in the race for mayor is sparking criticism from a number of Black candidates hoping to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Businessman Willie Wilson, who was endorsed Thursday by the Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce, took issue with an endorsement for Lightfoot from N'Digo.

N'Digo is a website that reports on the African American community. In an open letter to "Black Chicago" entitled "Let's Keep The Seat," they suggest there were too many Black candidates in the race.

2023 Chicago Mayoral Election: Latest poll shows tight race between Lightfoot, Garcia and Vallas

"The Black vote will be split rather than united, causing voter confusion and disrupting the power structure," wrote Hermene Hartman. "Lori Lightfoot is the only Black candidate that can win at this time

"I think it's an insult to the African American community," Wilson said.

A recent poll showed Wilson within the margin of error of tying Lightfoot for third place. He took issue with N'Digo's assertions and Lightfoot's touting of the endorsement.

"They mayor is trying to pull a race card," Wilson accused.

Sophia King, speaking at the City Club, also discussed the endorsement.

"Quite frankly this mayor is really unpopular, and so if every African American got out but her, she would still lose. And so I think the fear tactics are just what they are," she said.

"It looks like a warmed over Rahm Emanuel endorsement. So I mean, you could have just stuck his name for hers and it would have been the same thing," said candidate Roderick Sawyer.

Lightfoot dismissed the criticism while defending the endorsement.

"Well, I am the only candidate that can win," she said with a laugh. "So the fact that a media outlet has recognized that and put it into writing is something that frankly people are saying all over the city."

Lightfoot also fired back at Wilson for his repeated calls for "the handcuffs to be taken off police" so they can do more to catch criminals. She also said she plans to have a very visible presence from now until Election Day.