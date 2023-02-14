2023 Chicago Mayoral Election: Latest poll shows tight race between Lightfoot, Garcia and Vallas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new poll in the Chicago mayoral race shows that with two weeks until the election, it is shaping up to be a three-person race.

But, there are still a lot of voters who have not made up their mind about who to support.

Paul Vallas, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, and Lori Lightfoot are still battling it out for the right to move on to the runoff election in April. And, it could come down to who does the best job of getting their supporters to the polls over the next two weeks.

With early voting sites now open in all 50 wards, Congressman Garcia casted his ballot on Tuesday morning as another poll shows a tight race heading down the stretch.

The poll, conducted last week for Northwestern University and a coalition of Latino and Black nonprofits, shows Vallas leading with 19%. He's followed by Garcia at 17%, Lori Lightfoot at 14% and Willie Wilson with 12%. But, more than 20% of voters remain undecided.

The poll came out as Lightfoot released a pair of new ads, including one attacking Garcia and Brandon Johnson. Garcia said the mayor was trying to distract from her record.

"She's spent over close to a million dollars attacking me for the past month and a half. Think about that. Why would anyone spend that much money? Because, she's afraid because she's afraid she won't make the runoff vote," Garcia said.

Johnson took part in a community forum in Austin, where he and Sophia King were pushing the importance of equity.

"It is well past time that we disrupt and destroy this tale of two cities and usher in a better, stronger safer Chicago," Johnson said.

King also weighed in.

"You have to be strategic and equally purposeful to make sure that there's true equity in our community, and I've been able to show that in a very diverse community," King said.

Also Tuesday, Wilson spoke at the City Club and unveiled his public safety plan. It includes dividing the city into four police zones and appointing a superintendent for each area.

"We will refocus the department to address the gangs, the guns and the drugs," Wilson said.

Early voting numbers have continued to be strong, although mostly driven by mail-in ballots. But, with that poll showing one in five voters still undecided, the race for mayor still very much up for grabs.